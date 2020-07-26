1/1
Robert L. Walker
1935 - 2020

Robert Louis Walker

January 7, 1935 - July 23, 2020

Raleigh

Robert Louis Walker, 85, of Raleigh, passed away on July 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gracie DeBord Walker and his parents, Bennet and Ruth Walker.

Robert served in the United States Navy. Following his time in the military, he attended college at Virginia Tech University. There he met and married Gracie DeBord. They were married 51 years before she passed away. After graduating with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering, Robert went on to work for IBM for over 30 years before retiring.

Robert was an avid woodworker. He was also a very involved, long time member of Benson Memorial UMC. He was very compassionate and even tempered, and had a sense of humor that could brighten someone's day.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 1:00pm at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. A memorial service will be held for Robert at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benson Memorial UMC, 4706 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
