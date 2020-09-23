1/
Robert Lafater
1942 - 2020
Robert Bryant Lafater

July 4, 1942 - September 20, 2020

Zebulon

Robert Bryant Lafater, 78 of Zebulon passed away Sunday. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1 – 1:45 p.m. with his memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road, Wilson.

Robert is survived by his wife, Deborah Etheridge Lafater of the home; sons, Rick Spencer and Allen Lafater; granddaughter, Amanda Spencer; great-granddaughter, Gabrielle and his sister, Bonnie Aiken.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Collins Lafater; son, Frank Spencer; parents, Bill and Maxine Strickland Lafater; sisters, Susan Lafater and Frances Watters and his brother, Wayne Lafater.

Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
SEP
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
