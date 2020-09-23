Robert Bryant Lafater
July 4, 1942 - September 20, 2020
Zebulon
Robert Bryant Lafater, 78 of Zebulon passed away Sunday. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1 – 1:45 p.m. with his memorial service immediately following at 2 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road, Wilson.
Robert is survived by his wife, Deborah Etheridge Lafater of the home; sons, Rick Spencer and Allen Lafater; granddaughter, Amanda Spencer; great-granddaughter, Gabrielle and his sister, Bonnie Aiken.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Collins Lafater; son, Frank Spencer; parents, Bill and Maxine Strickland Lafater; sisters, Susan Lafater and Frances Watters and his brother, Wayne Lafater.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net
.