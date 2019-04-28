Robert Edmund "Bob" Laport



October 11, 1933 - April 14, 2019



Chapel Hill



Robert Edmund "Bob" Laport departed this life on April 14th, 2019 at the age of 85. A loving, devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Geri" Laport, his daughter, Elicia Laport, her husband, Nelson Handel, his grandson, Charles Handel, his brothers-in-law, Richard and Larry Snider, Larry's wife, Susan Snider, and their children, Rachel and Robinson Snider.



Born in Montclair, NJ on October 11, 1933, Robert spent his early years in Montreal, Canada. His mother put a violin in his hands when he was four. His father taught him to ski and ice skate. His family returned to New Jersey after WWII. He played ice hockey at St. Lawrence, and volunteered on ski patrol. He transferred to Upsala College, competed in Decathlon and even played violin with the New Jersey state symphony.



Bob met the love of his life, Geraldine Snider, while visiting a friend at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, during his senior year. She was a senior in the first graduating class of UNC's School of Nursing. They married right after their graduations in June 1955.



After his stint in the Air Force, Bob graduated from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. As an International Banker specializing in Latin American development, he worked for Chase Manhattan Bank, Chemical Bank, and American Express International Bank. Bob and Geri lived in Puerto Rico and Buenos Aires, but finally settled in Brooklyn Heights where they raised their daughter.



Bob retired early from banking and they moved back to Chapel Hill in 1986. He earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration from UNC and worked several more years as a consultant with USAID. He and Geri also traveled extensively for fun, often with various groups from UNC.



In his later years, Bob loved to golf, attend concerts and share meals with family and friends. He and Geri were avid fans of UNC Football, Women's Soccer and Women's Basketball.



Geri would like to thank their devoted friends and family members, the UNC Hospital's Anderson ICCU and the staff at the Pines at Carolina Meadows for their excellent care during Bob's final days. A memorial for Robert E. Laport will be held at Carolina Meadows at an unspecified date.