Robert D. Lavin
September 25, 1924- October 15, 2019
Cary
Robert (Bob) Lavin joined his Lord on October 15, 2019. He was born in Duluth, MN on September 25, 1924 to Elna and Axel Lavin. He is survived by son David (Carol), daughter Patricia (Michael), 5 grandsons and 3 great granddaughters. Bob is predeceased by his beloved wife Serena, parents and siblings Eleanor, Dorothy, Donald, Gladys and Betty. Bob was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in World War II. He was a member of the Apollo launch team putting a man on the moon. He enjoyed vacation trips and visiting family and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary NC 27511, on Monday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 23, 2019