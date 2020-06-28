Robert Lee "Bob" Shuman
1927 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Lee Shuman

October 11, 1927 - Jene 26, 2020

Wendell

Robert "Bob" Lee Shuman, 92, went to his Heavenly home on Friday. Funeral 3 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Livestream www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral. Graveside service 11 am, Tuesday, Grace Baptist Church Cemetery, 220 Barden St, Princeton, NC. Bob will lie in state Sunday from 12-4 pm, at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Lying in State
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral
03:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
JUN
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
