Robert "Bob" Lee Shuman
October 11, 1927 - Jene 26, 2020
Wendell
Robert "Bob" Lee Shuman, 92, went to his Heavenly home on Friday. Funeral 3 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Livestream www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral. Graveside service 11 am, Tuesday, Grace Baptist Church Cemetery, 220 Barden St, Princeton, NC. Bob will lie in state Sunday from 12-4 pm, at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.