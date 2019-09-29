Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Robert Lewis Peebles


1934 - 2019
Robert Lewis Peebles Obituary
Robert Lewis Peebles

September 21, 1934 - September 26, 2019

Raleigh

Robert Lewis Peebles, 85, died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Wake Medical Center due to mesothelioma.

He leaves his wife of 56 years, Carolyn (Jones) Peebles; many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Born and raised in Raleigh, to Minnie C. and Hurbert L. Peebles. Robert served in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean conflict. He then worked with the Public Works Gas Company for 35 years. Robert and his wife, Carolyn enjoyed traveling together with family and friends, playing golf and fishing. His favorite past time was wood working and completing word search puzzles. He and his wife have been members of the Knightdale Green Pines Baptist Church for many years.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 with funeral services beginning at 2:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park. A reception will follow at Green Pines Baptist Church, 1498 Hodge Road Church, Knightdale.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. https://www.cff.org/Raleigh/

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019
