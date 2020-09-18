1/1
Robert Linwood Wright
1929 - 2020
Robert Linwood Wright

February 19, 1929 - September 16, 2020

Raleigh

Robert Linwood Wright, 91, of Raleigh, NC, died on September 16, 2020. Robert worked as a welder in the Natural Gas industry for Hare Pipeline for over 60 years before his retirement. Known to many as "Shorty", Robert was quite a joker and loved a good laugh. He loved bluegrass music and bird watching. The last 7 months of his life were filled with joy after the birth of his great granddaughter, Haylee.

Robert is survived by his children, Robert "Peanut" Wright (Sandra), Steve Wright (Gale) and Pam Cummings; grandchildren, Bonnie, Bobby, Tanita, Brandy (Mike) and Jeremy; great grandchildren, Logan, Sean and Haylee; a sister; and a brother. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel "Granny" Wright.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20 from 6:00-8:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Home, followed by burial at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
