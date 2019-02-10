Robert "Bob" Louis Fish



December 16, 1926 – February 8, 2019



World War II Veteran



Raleigh



Robert "Bob" Louis Fish, 92, went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2019. He was born in Wake County, to the late Mamie Stewart Fish and Paul Pate Fish. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Livingston Fish, Frances Roberts, Wilton Fish and Billy Fish.



Robert served his country in the US Army in Germany during World War II. Robert owned Bob Fish Realty and sold washers and dryers that he repaired for many years. He enjoyed playing golf with his team of friends and Tar Heel Seniors Golf Association members.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church, 5029 Old Stage Rd., Raleigh on Monday, February 11th. Burial will follow at South Raleigh Bible Church Cemetery, Raleigh, with military honors. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM-2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.



Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruth Andrews Fish; son, Robert Brent Fish of Raleigh; daughter, Julia F. Magarey and husband, Roger of Raleigh; grandchildren, Kelsey Anne Magarey and Samuel Louis Magarey; nieces: Brenda Cotten (Charles), Cathy Bell (David), Linda Sherrill (Ronnie), Sandra Stancil (George); sister-in-law, Betty Andrews Edmondson (Bill) and brother-in-law, Tim Andrews.



A special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Bob's caregivers: Beatrice, Faustina and Sharon for their many hours of care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, Raleigh, in Robert's memory.



Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuner alhome.com