Robert Luther Barnes, III, M.D.
November 30, 1945 - April 28, 2020
Knoxville
Robert Luther Barnes, III, M.D. (Bob) departed this life on April 28, 2020, at the age of 74 following a valiant battle with leukemia. He will forever be remembered by his loving and devoted wife and best friend of 32 years, Laura, and his family and friends.
Born November 30, 1945, Bob grew up in Rock Ridge, North Carolina. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1968 and medical degree in 1972, both from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During his study of medicine at UNC, Bob participated in study electives in both Warwick and High Wycombe, England. After a residency at Children's Hospital of Alabama, University of Alabama Medical Center, Bob joined the practice of Hill, Styles, Rochester, and Larmee, now known as Knoxville Pediatric Associates (KPA).
Bob was the quintessential pediatrician. He was a caring physician who was loved and admired by children and parents. He loved each one of them in return. Bob was active in his practice and served on the KPA Board of Directors. He was an active member of the medical staff at East Tennessee Children's Hospital where he served as chair of many medical staff committees, as Chief of Staff, served on the Medical Staff Executive Committee and the hospital Board of Directors. He remained a member as Medical Staff Emeritus. Bob also served on the Physician-Hospital Organization (PHO) Steering Committee and as President of Partners in Pediatrics (PHO). He enjoyed serving as a clinical preceptor for Family Practice Residency Programs from the University of Tennessee Medical Center and for Nursing and Physician Assistant Programs in our community. Bob was a Diplomate in the American Board of Pediatrics, a Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics, a member of the Tennessee Medical Association, and the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. In 2012, Bob was recognized as Pediatrician of the Year by the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Bob was a man of strong faith and an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. He was a long time member of the Parish Choir, a Stephen Ministry Leader, Eucharistic Minister, Home Eucharistic Minister, and a Lector. He served on the Organ Committee, the Board of the Friends of Music and the Arts, and on the Vestry.
Bob was known for his compassion, his intellectual curiosity, humor and his warm laugh. Having grown up on a farm in Eastern North Carolina, his heritage gave him a love of plants and ﬂowers; he loved his time in the garden. He loved music and the arts, particularly the symphony and opera. He was an accomplished pianist and loved to play four hand piano music weekly with a dear friend after his retirement. He loved his home, UNC basketball, UT sports, Italy, hiking, the beach and the mountains. He went to Hurricane Island Outward Bound School both as a participant and a volunteer physician. He had a knack for languages and enjoyed studying French, Italian, and Spanish.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert L. Barnes, Jr., mother Doris Lee Barnes, and infant brother Thomas Lee Barnes.
In addition to his wife, Laura, Bob will be lovingly remembered by his sister Linda Barnes Cater (Vince), brother-in-law Frank Preston (Elaine), sister-inlaw Susan Smith (Charlie); nephews Robert Mayo, David Mayo (Erin), Mark Preston, Robert Preston (Sarah), Preston Smith (Emily) and niece Erin Ahlstedt (Kirk); great nephews David Andres Mayo (Bridget), Jonathan Mayo (Emily), Charles Mayo, Thomas Mayo, Charlie Smith, Tyler Preston, Derek Preston; great nieces Anna Mayo, Maria Mayo, Caroline Mayo, Laura Smith, Kate Ahlstedt, Natalie Ahlstedt; great-great nephews Ford Mayo, Colin Mayo; and great-great nieces Ella Mayo and Brennan Mayo. He will also be remembered with great affection by many extended families of aunts and cousins as well as a host of wonderful friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Dr. Felicia Wheeler, Dr. Jashmin Patel, and Dr. Spence McCachren at Thompson Cancer Survival Center and Dr. Douglas Leahy. The family also greatly appreciated the care and compassion of nursing and support staff of the Thompson Oncology Group, Thompson Oncology Infusion Center, 8 North, and the Ambulatory Infusion Center.
In lieu of ﬂowers, memorials are suggested to: Friends of Music and the Arts Church of the Ascension, 800 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 or East Tennessee Children's Hospital, P.O.15010, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901.
A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled at a later date due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
November 30, 1945 - April 28, 2020
Knoxville
Robert Luther Barnes, III, M.D. (Bob) departed this life on April 28, 2020, at the age of 74 following a valiant battle with leukemia. He will forever be remembered by his loving and devoted wife and best friend of 32 years, Laura, and his family and friends.
Born November 30, 1945, Bob grew up in Rock Ridge, North Carolina. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1968 and medical degree in 1972, both from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During his study of medicine at UNC, Bob participated in study electives in both Warwick and High Wycombe, England. After a residency at Children's Hospital of Alabama, University of Alabama Medical Center, Bob joined the practice of Hill, Styles, Rochester, and Larmee, now known as Knoxville Pediatric Associates (KPA).
Bob was the quintessential pediatrician. He was a caring physician who was loved and admired by children and parents. He loved each one of them in return. Bob was active in his practice and served on the KPA Board of Directors. He was an active member of the medical staff at East Tennessee Children's Hospital where he served as chair of many medical staff committees, as Chief of Staff, served on the Medical Staff Executive Committee and the hospital Board of Directors. He remained a member as Medical Staff Emeritus. Bob also served on the Physician-Hospital Organization (PHO) Steering Committee and as President of Partners in Pediatrics (PHO). He enjoyed serving as a clinical preceptor for Family Practice Residency Programs from the University of Tennessee Medical Center and for Nursing and Physician Assistant Programs in our community. Bob was a Diplomate in the American Board of Pediatrics, a Fellow in the American Academy of Pediatrics, a member of the Tennessee Medical Association, and the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. In 2012, Bob was recognized as Pediatrician of the Year by the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Bob was a man of strong faith and an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. He was a long time member of the Parish Choir, a Stephen Ministry Leader, Eucharistic Minister, Home Eucharistic Minister, and a Lector. He served on the Organ Committee, the Board of the Friends of Music and the Arts, and on the Vestry.
Bob was known for his compassion, his intellectual curiosity, humor and his warm laugh. Having grown up on a farm in Eastern North Carolina, his heritage gave him a love of plants and ﬂowers; he loved his time in the garden. He loved music and the arts, particularly the symphony and opera. He was an accomplished pianist and loved to play four hand piano music weekly with a dear friend after his retirement. He loved his home, UNC basketball, UT sports, Italy, hiking, the beach and the mountains. He went to Hurricane Island Outward Bound School both as a participant and a volunteer physician. He had a knack for languages and enjoyed studying French, Italian, and Spanish.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert L. Barnes, Jr., mother Doris Lee Barnes, and infant brother Thomas Lee Barnes.
In addition to his wife, Laura, Bob will be lovingly remembered by his sister Linda Barnes Cater (Vince), brother-in-law Frank Preston (Elaine), sister-inlaw Susan Smith (Charlie); nephews Robert Mayo, David Mayo (Erin), Mark Preston, Robert Preston (Sarah), Preston Smith (Emily) and niece Erin Ahlstedt (Kirk); great nephews David Andres Mayo (Bridget), Jonathan Mayo (Emily), Charles Mayo, Thomas Mayo, Charlie Smith, Tyler Preston, Derek Preston; great nieces Anna Mayo, Maria Mayo, Caroline Mayo, Laura Smith, Kate Ahlstedt, Natalie Ahlstedt; great-great nephews Ford Mayo, Colin Mayo; and great-great nieces Ella Mayo and Brennan Mayo. He will also be remembered with great affection by many extended families of aunts and cousins as well as a host of wonderful friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Dr. Felicia Wheeler, Dr. Jashmin Patel, and Dr. Spence McCachren at Thompson Cancer Survival Center and Dr. Douglas Leahy. The family also greatly appreciated the care and compassion of nursing and support staff of the Thompson Oncology Group, Thompson Oncology Infusion Center, 8 North, and the Ambulatory Infusion Center.
In lieu of ﬂowers, memorials are suggested to: Friends of Music and the Arts Church of the Ascension, 800 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 or East Tennessee Children's Hospital, P.O.15010, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901.
A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled at a later date due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.