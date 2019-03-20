Robert Morris Treadway, Sr.



Raleigh



Robert Morris "Bob" Treadway (80) passed away on March 15, 2019 in Raleigh, NC, after an extended illness. He was a cherished husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.



Bob was born in Kansas City, MO, to Sydney Morris and Roberta Frances Treadway, but spent much of his childhood in Columbia, SC. He attended Clemson University on ROTC scholarship and was also a member of Clemson's Pershing Rifles Drill Team. After graduating from Clemson as the top Industrial Engineer in 1960, he began work at Tennessee Eastman Kodak, in Kingsport, TN, as a Systems Analyst. At Eastman, Bob met the former Janice Powers, who became his loving bride for 56 years. Bob's primary passions were his family and his church. He loved spending time with his wife and 2 children, whether it was camping, boating, soccer, or dance. At Kingsport's First Presbyterian Church, he was both a Deacon and an Elder. After working at Eastman for over 30 years, Bob and Janice moved to Raleigh, NC, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Bob loved to travel and visited many countries with his family. In Raleigh, Bob was a member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was an Elder. Bob was an avid Clemson fan who followed their many successes and passionately cheered them on.



Bob is survived by his wife, Janice, and his children, Robin and husband Jim, and Morris and his wife, Beth. He adored his 5 grandchildren: Kyle (13), Ellie (6), Rob (18), Carson (14), and Owen (11).



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 11:00 am, at White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Rd, Raleigh, NC. Visitation will follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to White Memorial Presbyterian Church.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary