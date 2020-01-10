|
Robert Mack Hanks, Sr
October 16, 1953 - January 4, 2020
Raleigh
Robert Mack Hanks, Sr, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Berean Baptist Church, 2400 East Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Entombment: Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: Wife, Yvonne Hanks of the home; Daughter, Rosa Hanks and Son, Robert Hanks Jr, both of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Nancy Henderson of Henderson, NC and Rosalene Williams of Charlottesville, VA; Brothers, Houston Hanks "Doc", Herman Hanks, both of Oxford, NC, and Melvin Hanks of Henderson, NC.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020