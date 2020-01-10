Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
2400 East Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Robert Mack Hanks Sr.


1953 - 2020
Robert Mack Hanks Sr. Obituary
Robert Mack Hanks, Sr

October 16, 1953 - January 4, 2020

Raleigh

Robert Mack Hanks, Sr, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Berean Baptist Church, 2400 East Millbrook Rd., Raleigh, NC.

Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, preceding the funeral service at the church.

Entombment: Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.

Survivors: Wife, Yvonne Hanks of the home; Daughter, Rosa Hanks and Son, Robert Hanks Jr, both of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Nancy Henderson of Henderson, NC and Rosalene Williams of Charlottesville, VA; Brothers, Houston Hanks "Doc", Herman Hanks, both of Oxford, NC, and Melvin Hanks of Henderson, NC.

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 10, 2020
