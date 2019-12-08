|
Dr. Robert David Mintz
April 12, 1954 - December 3, 2019
Raleigh
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dr. Robert David Mintz, 65, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Schenectady, NY, Gastonia, NC and Cary, NC. He was a graduate of Syracuse University, Duke University and Stony Brook Medical School. Dr. Mintz was employed with Gaston Radiology, Wake Radiology and the UNC School of Medicine.
David, as he was known by many, passed peacefully on December 3rd, after a battle with Lewy Body Disease, in Raleigh, NC.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Lisa, children Vicki, Bobby and Matthew, step children Abraham, Lily and Elijah, siblings Laurie, Vicki, and Barbara, and grandchildren Emma, Jackson, and Jase.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Marjorie; and sister, Debbie.
Many knew David as Dr. Mintz. He was also "Uncle Bob" to 12 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and great nephews, and Professor Mintz to many students in the NC community.
There will be a small private service this weekend, and plans are being made for a celebration of life this summer on Cape Cod. There will also be a gathering in his honor to present the scholarship fund.
David's passing is a profound loss to our family, friends, academic and medical communities. He was the Mintz family hero, dedicated brother, a loving father, a valuable colleague and a devoted friend. To all of us, he was always a teacher.
David's life was driven by a ceaseless curiosity, a wacky sense of humor, love of music, and a simple motto to just "be nice."
During this holiday season and in honor of David, we ask you to share what you've learned from him, and spread the 'nice' forward in his honor. Ask questions, be curious, laugh your head off, teach kids random lessons about the world that surrounds them, champion science, live in the moment, pet as many dogs as you can, and listen to great music that inspires you.
While his loss is very hard for us, we are buoyed by the memories of how much his love, kindness and teaching has impacted us. We are grateful to have shared this life with him, for as long as we did.
A fund to honor David Mintz, the career teacher and mentor, has been established. Memorial donations can be made payable to UNC Health Foundation, and mailed to 123 W. Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27518. Please note R. David Mintz Radiologist Assistant Program Endowed Fund in the memo line. This fund supports scholarships and provides support for students in the Masters in Radiologic Science Program. For online donations, https://giving.unc.edu/gift/mintz; or Transitions Lifecare, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. https://transitionslifecare.org/donate.
Condolences may be sent to www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 8, 2019