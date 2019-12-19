|
Robert E. "Bob" Moore
May 3, 1928 - December 16, 2019
Garner
On Monday, December 16, 2019, Robert E. "Bob" Moore went to be with the Lord at the age of 91. Bob was born on May 3, 1928 in New York City to Clinton and Florence Moore. He served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant toward the end of World War II. In 1950, he married Frances Puetz and they lived happily together for 52 years, raising four children, until Frances' death in 2001. Bob worked most of his career for IBM as a production engineer. That career began in Kingston, N.Y in 1955. but transitioned to a position in Raleigh, NC in 1966. Bob retired from IBM in 1991.
In 2004, Bob married Norma Light, a Garner native. Bob was very active in his church community and served as a deacon for many years. He and Norma also enjoyed their time singing together in the church choir. For Bob, his family, his church, and his unwavering faith provided much joy, fulfilment and comfort over his long life.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Clinton, his mother, Florence, his brothers, Clinton and John, his first wife, Frances, and his daughter, Judy. Bob is survived by his wife, Norma, his sister, Margaret Shaver, his three children, Daniel Moore, Robert Moore, and Patricia Medlin, seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren as well as four step-children and their families.
A visitation will take place at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Garner, NC followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm. The interment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift to the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem at https://int.icej.org/.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 19, 2019