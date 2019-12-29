|
|
Robert E. Muller
July 4, 1926 - December 26, 2019
Raleigh
Robert Edward Muller (Bob), U.S. Navy World War II Veteran, ascended to heaven on Thursday evening, December 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Muller; son, Wayne Muller (Sandy); grandchildren, Daniel Muller (Cheryl), Brian Stegmann (Emily), Ronald Hayunga (Chrissy), and Jason Stegmann; and great grandchildren, Roland and Caroline Stegmann.
Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Carole Stegmann; granddaughter, Heidi Muller; and 15 siblings.
Visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the funeral home with a Catholic service to follow at 11am. Interment at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon, NC, with Navy Funeral Honors.
Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019