Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
Robert Muller


1926 - 2019
Robert Muller Obituary
Robert E. Muller

July 4, 1926 - December 26, 2019

Raleigh

Robert Edward Muller (Bob), U.S. Navy World War II Veteran, ascended to heaven on Thursday evening, December 26, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Muller; son, Wayne Muller (Sandy); grandchildren, Daniel Muller (Cheryl), Brian Stegmann (Emily), Ronald Hayunga (Chrissy), and Jason Stegmann; and great grandchildren, Roland and Caroline Stegmann.

Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Carole Stegmann; granddaughter, Heidi Muller; and 15 siblings.

Visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the funeral home with a Catholic service to follow at 11am. Interment at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon, NC, with Navy Funeral Honors.

Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019
