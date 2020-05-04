Robert Patch
1943 - 2020
Robert J. Patch

August 16, 1943 - April 27, 2020

Chapel Hill

Robert J Patch, 76, formerly of Bellows Falls, VT, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Bob was born in Bellows Falls on August 16, 1943, the son of John and Marjorie (Beals) Patch. He attended school in Saxtons River, was a 1961 graduate of Bellows Falls High School, and served in the Army and National Guard for a combined 33 years. He proudly served during the Vietnam and Desert Storm Wars and was a member of the Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771. In 1975 he married Erika Klemrath in Stuttgart, Germany. Bob worked at White Metal, Robinson Paper, Unified Data, and retired from Sonnax in 2006. He also worked part time at the Rockingham Free Public Library.

Bob is survived by his daughter Judy, son-in-law Daniel, and grandchildren Chase and Ashlyn Johnson of Morrisville, NC, as well as his brother Gerald, sister-in-law Sue Patch, nieces Stephanie Patch and Tracy Parkhurst, and two great nephews, Ayden and Kai Parkhurst of Springfield, VT. He is predeceased by his parents and his wife Erika.

Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.

Published in The News and Observer on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
