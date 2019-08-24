|
|
Robert C. Paterson
1924 - 2019
Chapel Hill, NC
Robert C. ("Bob") Paterson of Chapel Hill, NC died August 12, 2019 at the age of 95. Born June 20, 1924, in Troy, OH, Bob lived most of his life in southeastern Michigan. He served as an artillery sergeant in the Army's 84th ("Rail Splitters") Division during WWII, marrying his first wife, Joan Morrill (deceased 2000), upon his return. They raised two children; a son and a daughter. Bob received his Engineering degree from General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) and his MBA from MIT as a GM Sloan Fellow. In all, Bob worked 42 years for GM's Fisher Body Division, first as a field service representative, and finally as Managing Director of Service Parts & Materials Control.
Bob was a warm, good-humored, "people person". He loved to swap jokes, get together, and enjoy life. He also enjoyed sports, cards, and the outdoors. He would hunt, fish, play golf, bowl, and swim in his working years. He focused on golf and bowling as he got older, with a little poker on the side; his weekly poker and Friday Happy Hour groups becoming his primary social outlets when he could no longer play physically active sports. He would often remark that these activities were the best way to spend time with friends.
Bob never stopped making new friends, while keeping in touch with those too far away to visit. He never missed an 84th Division reunion. It was on one of these reunion trips that he visited a close, recently widowed friend, Martha Beutel (deceased 2016) in Chapel Hill, NC. They married in 2003. With his marriage, Bob added four more loving children and their families to his. Bob and Martha had many happy years together, first in Fearrington Village, then as founding members of The Cedars of Chapel Hill. They enjoyed this community of residents and staff, making these some of the best years of Bob's life.
Both Bob and Martha received tender, loving, professional care from the DuBose Health Center in their times of greatest need. And, true to himself, Bob made friends of these dear angels of mercy, telling his jokes right up to the end. Bob is survived by his son, Alan and his wife, Debbie, his daughter, Katheryn (Kathy) Carleial and her husband, Aydano, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, four stepchildren, eight step grandchildren, six step great grandchildren, a nephew, six nieces, their families and his former brother-in-law, 97.
Bob's blended family would all like to express their profound appreciation of the Cedars community – both neighbors and the staffs of every department, where most knew him by name - for all their love, support and friendship which made The Cedars his home. Together, we will all dearly miss him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the two funds created for the benefit of The Cedars staff; the Staff Recognition Fund and the Staff Scholarship Fund. Donations to either fund may be sent to The Cedars of Chapel Hill, 100 Cedar Club Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
An open house Celebration of Bob's life will take place in the Ballroom of the Clubhouse at The Cedars of Chapel Hill on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friends and staff are invited to attend.
A graveside Celebration will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31. 2019 at Oakview Cemetery located at 1032 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI. The family invites friends living in southeastern Michigan to join them as Bob is laid to his final rest.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 24, 2019