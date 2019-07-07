Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Robert Patterson


1933 - 2019
Robert Patterson Obituary
Robert L. Patterson

July 23, 1933 – July 2, 2019

Garner

Robert L. Patterson, 85, died Tuesday. He was born in Vance County to James Rolm and Helen Beddingfield Patterson.

Robert was retired from the trucking business and was a past Vice President of the International Brotherhood of the Teamsters Union in Orlando, Florida in the late 60's and early 70's.

He is survived by his wife, Violet Edge Patterson; a daughter, Debbie Brown and son-in-law, Dennis of Orlando, Fl. ; granddaughter, Becky of Orlando and numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Pulley of Henderson; brothers, W.T. Patterson of Citrus Heights, CA, Jack E. Patterson of Pattaya Beach, Thailand and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his first wife, Naomi and a daughter, Donna, also a brother, James of Montana and a sister, Janie Lassiter of Knightdale.

No services have been planned at this time.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019
