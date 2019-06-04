Robert C. Rugen



July 30, 1929 - June 2, 2019



Chapel Hill



Robert Rugen of Chapel Hill, NC, died peacefully June 2, 2019 at the age of 89. Born July 30, 1929 in Plainfield, NJ to Anna and Louis Rugen, Robert was the youngest of five children. He had a long and meaningful career as a lawyer specializing in labor relations and human resources at Singer, Dictaphone and Pitney Bowes Corporations. He was known for mentoring employees and treating all with dignity and respect. In retirement he tutored at McDougle Middle School in Carrboro, NC for several years. For Robert (Bob), the most important roles of his life were husband and father. He met his wife Carolyn Warren in 1958 when they both resided in rooming houses at St. George's Episcopal Church in Manhattan. They married August 22, 1959 and moved to Yale Law School later that week. Bob and Carolyn raised three children Leah, Rebecca, and Peter in Stamford Connecticut, and then retired to Chapel Hill North Carolina in 1989 after building a beautiful home that became the center of many gatherings and celebrations of family and friends. A quiet and reserved man, Bob took great joy in his children and grandchildren and in watching them grow and learn. A lover of music, golf, the ocean, sailing, and travel, he spoke often of how enriched his life had been through his marriage to Carolyn and her work as an artist, He was the dear brother of Alice Rugen Howe, Carl, David, and Richard Rugen all of whom predeceased him. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; his daughter Leah Rugen and her husband Andy Boral and grandchildren Julia and Jacob; his daughter Rebeccca Rugen, husband Phil Bayly and grandchildren Alison and Zachary; his son Peter Rugen, wife Valerie Borchardt, and grandchildren Claudia and Sasha Frolova. A memorial service is being planned for later in the summer.