Robert Sedgwick Bryan



July 14, 1925 - March 2, 2019



Raleigh



Robert Sedgwick Bryan, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and past head of the Department of Philosophy and Religion at North Carolina State University, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was 93.



Professor Bryan came to Raleigh in 1966 as head of the Department of Philosophy and Religion at NC State and remained in that position until he retired in 1989.



His tenure coincided with the flowering of the humanities at State, which had not been granted permission to offer the bachelor of arts degree until 1963. His professional aspirations were to nourish the humanities at a university where they had received less than unqualified support and to help develop an undergraduate department in the disciplines of philosophy and religious studies that might be among the best of its kind anywhere. In 1989 the department of 20 members had come to enjoy national scholarly respect.



Bob Bryan was born in South River, New Jersey, on Bastille Day, 1925, to Wilbur A. and Mazie T. Bryan. He was nurtured in a small town, educated in its public schools. From November 1943 until May 1946, he served in the United States Navy, most of the time as a photographer. He then matriculated at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania, from which his father had graduated.



In 1948 he married Geraldine Parker Jones of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, and transferred to the University of Virginia, where he took the Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1950, the M.A. in philosophy in 1952, and the Ph.D. in Philosophy in 1956. He was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and to the Raven Society.



In 1958 he was appointed assistant professor of philosophy at Thiel College in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He resigned in 1965 as full professor and chairman of the philosophy department to accept a position as chairman of the philosophy department at what is now Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. The following year he was appointed professor and head of the Department of Philosophy and Religion at NC State.



He took active interest in university affairs. For three years he chaired the University Committee on Courses and Curricula; he chaired the Athletics Council and served as the University's faculty representative to the Atlantic Coast Conference and the NCAA from 1973 till 1983; he served on the Chancellor's Honors Council; he was elected to the Academy of Outstanding Teachers; and he ardently chaired a committee to apply for a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. The University was granted a charter shortly after he retired. In 1997 the Society of Phi Beta Kappa presented him with a Certificate of Recognition "In grateful recognition of his services in improving the climate for the liberal arts at North Carolina State University and in securing Zeta Chapter," the chapter at NC State. In the year of his retirement, the Scholars of the College Program in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences awarded him the certificate, "Scholar of the College, Honoris Causa."



Bob treated a lengthy retirement as an open-ended sabbatical, reading, writing, rooting for the Wolfpack, and playing tennis as long as he could. At 88, he published "A Life Worth Living," a book rising out of his life as a philosopher.



He leaves his wife of 70 years, Geraldine; three close sons and their wives, Robert Sedgwick Bryan, Junior (Jennifer Lee), Sherwood Parker Bryan (Leslie Dare), and William Samuel Bryan (Stephanie Welsh); and five grandchildren, Robert Sedgwick Bryan III, Stuart Bryan, Colton Lee, Hannah Bryan, and Zenna Bryan.



Contributions in his memory can be made to the NC State University Philosophy Prize in honor of Professor Robert S. Bryan, to the attention of Dr. Michael Pendlebury, Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, Campus Box 8103, NC State University, Raleigh, NC 27695.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 10:30 a.m. at the Community United Church of Christ at 814 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary