Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Drevenak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Drevenak


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Drevenak Obituary
Robert Stephen Drevenak

May 23, 1937 - August 13, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

On August 13, 2019, Robert Stephen Drevenak, age 82, 20-year USAF retired Vietnam Veteran has finished his earthly journey. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends following the service.

Full obituary can be found on and condolences may be left at thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now