Robert Stephen Drevenak
May 23, 1937 - August 13, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
On August 13, 2019, Robert Stephen Drevenak, age 82, 20-year USAF retired Vietnam Veteran has finished his earthly journey. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 N Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends following the service.
Full obituary can be found on and condolences may be left at thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019