Robert Sadler
1944 - 2020
Robert Wayne Sadler

February 14, 1944 - September 23, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Robert Wayne Sadler born February 14, 1944 in Nash County, NC to the late Thaddeus Monroe Sadler and Grace Harrell Sadler, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020 at his home in Raleigh, NC.

After high school he joined the US Navy and attended the Naval Photographic School in Pensacola, FL. Upon graduation Bob went to work in Washington, DC at the White House. When he was discharged from the navy he joined Capitol Broadcasting Company at WRAL-TV for 40 years as a videographer.

Bob will be remembered for his love of family, animals, photography and the outdoors.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Narron Sadler. He is survived by his second wife, Julia Ficklen Sadler, daughter Tracy Sadler Tyler (Bert), son Robert Wayne Sadler, Jr., sisters Joan Sadler and Patsy Hunter (Lee).

There will not be a service at this time. Per Bob's wishes his body was donated to UNC School of Medicine.

In memory of Bob please say a prayer. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to your favorite charity/university/animal rescue, dementia/Stroke Association, or Transitions Life Care Hospice 250 Hospice Rd. Raleigh, NC 27607.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
