Robert Wayne Sadler
February 14, 1944 - September 23, 2020
Raleigh, NC
Robert Wayne Sadler born February 14, 1944 in Nash County, NC to the late Thaddeus Monroe Sadler and Grace Harrell Sadler, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020 at his home in Raleigh, NC.
After high school he joined the US Navy and attended the Naval Photographic School in Pensacola, FL. Upon graduation Bob went to work in Washington, DC at the White House. When he was discharged from the navy he joined Capitol Broadcasting Company at WRAL-TV for 40 years as a videographer.
Bob will be remembered for his love of family, animals, photography and the outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Narron Sadler. He is survived by his second wife, Julia Ficklen Sadler, daughter Tracy Sadler Tyler (Bert), son Robert Wayne Sadler, Jr., sisters Joan Sadler and Patsy Hunter (Lee).
There will not be a service at this time. Per Bob's wishes his body was donated to UNC School of Medicine.
In memory of Bob please say a prayer. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to your favorite charity
/university/animal rescue, dementia/Stroke Association
, or Transitions Life Care Hospice 250 Hospice Rd. Raleigh, NC 27607.