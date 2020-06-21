Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Bennett Scott



January 17, 1950 - June 18, 2020



Raleigh



Robert Bennett Scott (Bob) of Raleigh, 70, died on June 18, 2020 at the Transitions Hospice House in Raleigh. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon, NC.



