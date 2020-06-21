Robert Bennett Scott
January 17, 1950 - June 18, 2020
Raleigh
Robert Bennett Scott (Bob) of Raleigh, 70, died on June 18, 2020 at the Transitions Hospice House in Raleigh. Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Zebulon, NC.
Published in The News and Observer from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.