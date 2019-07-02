|
Rev. Robert
Allen Shaver
January 6, 1945 - June 24, 2019
Raleigh
Long-time Music Minister at Trinity Baptist Church.
Wednesday, July 3rd there will be visitation from 9:30am-10:30am at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Ave), followed by a graveside service on 11:00am at Raleigh Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at 6:00pm that evening at Trinity Baptist Church (4815 Six Forks Rd), with a special worship service to follow at 7:00pm in his honor.
A full obituary is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019