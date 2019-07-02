Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Raleigh Memorial Park
7501 Glenwood Ave
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
4815 Six Forks Road
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
4815 Six Forks Road
Rev. Robert Shaver


1945 - 2019
Rev. Robert Shaver Obituary
Rev. Robert

Allen Shaver

January 6, 1945 - June 24, 2019

Raleigh

Long-time Music Minister at Trinity Baptist Church.

Wednesday, July 3rd there will be visitation from 9:30am-10:30am at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Ave), followed by a graveside service on 11:00am at Raleigh Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at 6:00pm that evening at Trinity Baptist Church (4815 Six Forks Rd), with a special worship service to follow at 7:00pm in his honor.

A full obituary is available at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019
