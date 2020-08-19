Robert Roy Sherlock



March 17, 1949 - August 15, 2020



Fuquay Varina



Robert Roy Sherlock, 71, of Fuquay Varina passed away August 15, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 11am - 12:00pm on Friday August, 21 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A funeral service will take place immediately following in the Chapel. Burial to immediately follow at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Rd. Goldsboro, NC 27534.



The family graciously anticipates the attendance of all who feel comfortable at Apex Funeral Home. Please respect social distancing and mask usage practices that will be in place during the services due to the COVID pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store