Robert Sherlock
1949 - 2020
Robert Roy Sherlock

March 17, 1949 - August 15, 2020

Fuquay Varina

Robert Roy Sherlock, 71, of Fuquay Varina passed away August 15, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 11am - 12:00pm on Friday August, 21 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A funeral service will take place immediately following in the Chapel. Burial to immediately follow at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 164 Longs Plant Farm Rd. Goldsboro, NC 27534.

The family graciously anticipates the attendance of all who feel comfortable at Apex Funeral Home. Please respect social distancing and mask usage practices that will be in place during the services due to the COVID pandemic.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
AUG
21
Burial
Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Dear Ann and Family,
We were so very saddened to hear of Pat's death. Although we didn't see each other much as adults, I have many fond memories of times in Belleville and Huntingdon with him. We wish you peace and comfort during these difficult times. Cindi and Carl Frysinger
CINDI FRYSINGER
Friend
