Robert Thomas "Tom" Speed
October 9,1951-June 5, 2020
Boone
Robert Thomas "Tom" Speed, age 68, of Howard's Knob Road, Boone, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sara Earp Speed of the home; one son, Davis Speed and wife Andrea of Louisburg, North Carolina, and one brother, Mark Speed and wife Camille of Louisburg. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, numerous adopted children and his closest friends who are extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Claudia Speed. Funeral services for Robert Thomas "Tom" Speed were private. Burial will follow on the family farm in Louisburg, North Carolina. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, the Franklin County Humane Society, PO Box 338, Youngsville, North Carolina, 27596, or to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Online condolences may be sent to the Speed family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, in Boone, NC, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 10, 2020.