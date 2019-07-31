|
|
Robert Squire Vickers
February 19, 1923 - July 24, 2019
Chapel Hill, NC
Robert (Bob) Squire Vickers, age 96, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 in Chapel Hill, NC. He is survived by his three children Nancy (Rob) Verboon of Chapel Hill, Judy (John) Wickham of Efland and James (Jenn) Vickers of San Jose, CA, plus five grandchildren Caitlin Verboon of Washington DC, Jeffrey Verboon of Boston, Matthew Verboon (Zoe) of Raleigh, Sarah (Josh) Wolf of Washington DC and Rachel Henke of NYC. He was predeceased by his wives Anna Ruth (Patty) Moll who died in 1954, Dorothie Ryhdolm who died in 2003, and Eleanor Mills who died in 2010.
Bob was born and raised in Gary, Indiana, the son of Leona Taylor and Hayes Vickers. He graduated in 1944 from Purdue University in Mechanical Engineering where he was a member of the Triangle Fraternity and played the glockenspiel in the Purdue Marching Band. Like his father, he went on to become a talented and successful engineer. He worked for 38 years at Standard Oil of Indiana (now BP), in the design and construction of refining, chemical, and production facilities. He began his career in Whiting, Indiana, with assignments in New York City and Chicago, Illinois. He had several international work assignments and he thoroughly enjoyed living abroad with his family and new-found friends in Brussels, Belgium; Madrid and Costa del Sol, Spain; London, England; and Elie, Scotland. For the past 23 years, Bob enjoyed retired life at Carolina Meadows in Chapel Hill, NC.
Bob was a lover of classical music and opera, and played classical piano his whole life. He was ever curious and a life-long learner, and continued his quest to become a fluent Spanish speaker into his 90's. He enjoyed following his grandchildren's careers, studying their research papers, underlining typos, and peppering them with questions. He taught all of his children and grandchildren the importance of budgeting and investing and read the Wall Street Journal from cover to cover daily. He was generous, kind, and funny, and was a wonderful father and grandfather.
There will be a graveside service and family celebration August 17th in Roseboom, NY, where he will be interred with his wife Dorothie, near his parents and extended Vickers family.
Published in The News & Observer on July 31, 2019