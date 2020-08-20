Robert "Bob" Stockwell
January 21, 1947 - August 16, 2020
Angier
Robert (Bob) F. Stockwell, 73, of Angier, NC passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. He fought a long and hard battle with Glioblastoma.
Bob was originally from Boston, MA area where he spent most of his life until moving to Raleigh in 2000. He retired from the NC Dept. of Public Safety as a Purchasing Officer. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Sue Parker Stockwell and furbaby, Cady; daughter, Heather S. Bridges of Hooksett, NH; sons, MACS Sean Stockwell (Shelley) of Charleston, SC and Michael Stockwell (Laura) of Wake Forest; grandsons, James and Jeremiah Bridges, bonus granddaughter, Vanessa Schroeder and fiancé, Kevin, bonus grandson, Eric Lamont (Nicole) and special great granddaughter, Lilah Lamont; sister, Glenda Wolpert (Arthur); two nieces, Amy Wolpert and Leah Goldstein; and Sue's family that loved him dearly! Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Glendora Gage (Frank) and father, Robert Stockwell (Erma) and son-law, Peter Bridges. A memorial service will be held at Bryan Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Angier, NC at 2:00 PM, August 22, 2020. The family will receive friends after the service. An inurnment service will be held in Peabody, MA at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, Angier NC or Community Hospice, Clayton NC. Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
.
Until we meet again!