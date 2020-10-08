Robert Tillman "Bob" MaynardDecember 29, 1934 - October 5, 2020CaryMr. Robert Tillman Maynard, age 85, passed away at his home in Cary, NC on Monday October 5, 2020. He was born December 29, 1934 in Cary, NC to the late Luther W. Maynard and Blanche Tillman Maynard.Robert was a 1954 graduate of Cary High School where he was a star athlete playing on the undefeated 1954 football team. He was later inducted into the Cary High School Athlete Hall of Fame. As a recipient of a full football scholarship to East Carolina University, Robert continued to excel there in football and track pursuits.He was selected to the 1957-1958 edition of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, inducted into the ECU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1998, recognizing his football and track successes, and received the ECU Alumni Association Distinguished Service Award in 2002.Robert was an avid ECU football fan, serving on the ECU Pirate Club Athletic Board for several years and as its President in 2001-2002.Robert met the former Virginia Bobbitt, of Rich Square, NC, when they were students at ECU. They were married in 1956, after which they both graduated from the university.Upon graduation from ECU, he began a long and distinguished career with Deere & Co., Moline, Illinois in January 1959. He was promoted to Vice-President-General Manager of the Central Industrial Region, which covered 18 mid-western states, at the early age of 32.An advancement to the Agricultural Division garnered the title of Vice-President of John Deere Co., Memphis, TN. When he retired in 1996, he was Vice-President, John Deere Co., Conyers, GA, directing all of the Deere business in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee.During his retirement, Robert served on the boards of two banks and as a Director of Amadas Manufacturing in Suffolk, VA.As a result of his career, he and Virginia met many wonderful people with whom he has kept in close contact. Robert was an avid, if not creative golfer, in his lifetime. He and Virginia spent several winters in Florida, where he could golf frequently and they could enjoy their friends.Robert was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church in Cary, NC.In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by the recent passing of his vivacious bride of 63 years, Virginia Bobbitt Maynard; their two beautiful daughters, Catherine Melisa Maynard and Beth Maynard Bernhard; his sister, Eloise Andrews and his brother, S. Wyatt Maynard. He is survived by his sister, Jane Maynard Bowers and husband, Hank, and many nieces and nephews who loved his company, stories and soft heart.All in all, Robert led a good life with many friends throughout the United States and parts of Europe. He was indeed a jolly good fellow with a personality to match his love for work and family. May he rest in peace with those who have gone before.A graveside service will be held 3 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Cary.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to John Deere Foundation, 1 John Deere Place, Moline, IL 61265.Condolences may be sent at: