Robert "Phil" Phillip UpchurchFebruary 9, 1928 - May 27, 2020Chesterfield, MORobert "Phil" Phillip Upchurch, Doctor of Plant Physiology, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at home in St. Louis, MO. Phil was born Feb. 9, 1928 in Wake County, NC and rose out of poverty to create numerous legacies with his wife, Sallaine Sledge Upchurch, including 71 years of devoted marriage. He leaves a big family of 3 children – Nelda Schuler (Kenneth), Debra Heck (Robert), and Barrett Upchurch (Diane) – 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. During the depression, Phil, a high school dropout, went on to earn B.S. and M.S. degrees at NC State & a PhD from University of CA-Davis. Honorably discharged U.S. Air Force Captain, he served 16 years in the reserves & 2 years at Elgin Air Force Base, FL. After becoming a tenured Professor at NC State, Phil rose to oversee international agricultural research at Monsanto in St. Louis before serving in various Associate Dean positions and as Director of Arboretum & Alumni Affairs at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He was a consultant to Eli Lilly, the U.S. State Department, & the EPA. He helped establish the School of Agriculture in Yemen. Phil founded the Plant Growth Regulation Society of America and was President of numerous professional associations, including the Weed Science Society of America & Council for Agricultural Science and Technology. In retirement, Phil enjoyed overseeing a 2,000-acre farm in Montgomery County, MO and cultivated the Upchurch and Allied Families Association from his genealogy passions. Private Services were held at Buchholz Mortuary West 2211 Clarkson Rd. Chesterfield, MO, and he was interred at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery in Creve Coeur, MO on May 29, 2020. Remembrance donations can be made to Upchurch and Allied Families Association, University of Arizona – Boyce Thompson Desert Legume Program, or the Libraries of NC State in Phil's name.