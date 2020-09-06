1/1
Robert W. Allen Sr.
Robert (Bob) W. Allen, Sr.

August 16, 1929 - September 3, 2020

Wake Forest

Robert (Bob) Whitney Allen, Sr., Publisher Emeritus of The Wake Weekly of Wake Forest, NC, died peacefully at home in the care of his family on September 3, 2020, just weeks after his 91st birthday.

Due to Covid-19, the burial and memorial services will be private. A livestream will be available at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning, September 7, 2020 on the Wake Forest United Methodist Church Facebook page

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center. (919-556-5811)

www.brightfunerals.com

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 6, 2020.
