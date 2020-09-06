Robert (Bob) W. Allen, Sr.August 16, 1929 - September 3, 2020Wake ForestRobert (Bob) Whitney Allen, Sr., Publisher Emeritus of The Wake Weekly of Wake Forest, NC, died peacefully at home in the care of his family on September 3, 2020, just weeks after his 91st birthday.Due to Covid-19, the burial and memorial services will be private. A livestream will be available at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning, September 7, 2020 on the Wake Forest United Methodist Church Facebook pageA service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center. (919-556-5811)