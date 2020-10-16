Robert W. Burnett
September 30, 1931 - October 9, 2020
Cary, NC
Robert W. Burnett 89, of Cary, NC, and formerly of New Bern, NC, and Poughkeepsie, NY, died October 9, 2020. Raised in Poughkeepsie, NY, attended Poughkeepsie H.S., class of 1950. He married Joan (nee Borquist) who survives, and father of Robert S. and his wife Ruth of Cary, NC, and David and his wife Jennifer of Sugar Loaf, NY. Grandfather of Paul, Sarah, Allison, Kelly and Jessica. He is the son of the late Frederick W. and Dorothy Burnett. He was brother to the late Marianna Aberle and surviving brother Frederick W. Burnett.
He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, and he was employed with Central Hudson Gas & Electric for 41 years. In Lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made to the charity of your choice
.