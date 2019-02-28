Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Robert Wall
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Presbyterian Church
11412 Strickland Rd
Raleigh, NC
Robert Wall


Robert Allen Wall

March 23, 1929-February 25, 2019

Raleigh

Robert Allen Wall died on Monday, March 25th, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 23, 1929 to Swedish immigrant parents. He married the love of his life, Norma Christensen, and recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. He is survived by Norma, 3 children, Dr. Marilee Vana, Steve Wall, and Christine Lockley, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Dr. Timothy R. Wall; his grandson, Jonathan T. Wall; his great-granddaughters, Jimena and Cecilia. His memorial service will be at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 11412 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to CareLink Foundation https://carelinkfoundation.org/
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
