Robert Allen Wall
March 23, 1929-February 25, 2019
Raleigh
Robert Allen Wall died on Monday, March 25th, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 23, 1929 to Swedish immigrant parents. He married the love of his life, Norma Christensen, and recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. He is survived by Norma, 3 children, Dr. Marilee Vana, Steve Wall, and Christine Lockley, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Dr. Timothy R. Wall; his grandson, Jonathan T. Wall; his great-granddaughters, Jimena and Cecilia. His memorial service will be at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 11412 Strickland Rd, Raleigh, NC at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to CareLink Foundation https://carelinkfoundation.org/
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019