Robert Earl Wallace
April 16, 1935 - March 10, 2020
Holly Springs
Robert Earl "Bob" Wallace passed away peacefully at home in Holly Springs, North Carolina with his family by his side on March 10 at the age of 84. Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Bob was the youngest of three sons of Emmett and Callie Belle Wallace. After serving three years in the U.S. Army, Bob went on to graduate from the University of Colorado, Boulder on the GI Bill. Bob had a long and distinguished career of 39 years with IBM, which took him around the world. His greatest achievement, though, was figuring out that Joan Johnson was the love of his life when he was just 14. Eight years later, they married, and Bob never left her side until this past week when he went home to the Lord. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan; three sons, Doug (Tricia), Bradley Earle, and Jeffrey Robert; and his "sweet pea," adored granddaughter, Callie.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 22, 2020