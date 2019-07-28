|
Robert H. Ward
June 20, 1928-July 5, 2019
Weaverville, NC
Robert H. Ward, of Weaverville, North Carolina, died peacefully at the Solace Center in Asheville on July 5, 2019. The cause was acute myeloid leukemia. He was 91 and a beloved father, grandfather, friend and husband of 70 years.
Much loved as a leader, Bob left his mark on the State of North Carolina in many ways. His first professional position, as an adoptions caseworker in Mecklenburg County, NC was the beginning of a 25-year career in social work. He then served as a regional director for the state of Florida where the highlight of his work was a partnership with the Seminole Indian Community. Heading to North Carolina again, he served as Director of Public Assistance under Dr. Ellen Winston, the NC Director of Public Welfare. Favored across political lines as an outstanding leader and administrator, he served under Governor Dan K. Moore in President Johnson's War on Poverty Program and under Governor Jim Hunt as Assistant Director and then Director of Social Services for the State of North Carolina. His commitment to the people of North Carolina grew deep during these years. He believed that every county, large or small, urban or rural, deserved the same level of service. He visited each of the 100 counties, getting to know staff across the state. He also lectured at a variety of colleges and universities and served on numerous commissions as an expert in social work administration before retiring in 1981. Governor Hunt conferred upon him the order of the Longleaf Pine for his special service to North Carolina. Post retirement, he taught in the graduate schools of social work at UNC Chapel Hill and the University of Cape Town in South Africa. Bob was born at home in Marianna, Florida in 1928 to Minnie Lee Cabler Ward and Robert H. Ward Sr. He often cared for his younger sister and brother and they were a common sight on the dirt roads of Marianna balanced on both the front and back of Bob's bicycle. At age six, he took great pride in answering the phone at the police kiosk in downtown Marianna while his father, one of two town constables, was out on calls. Working after school from the age of 10, he developed a strong work ethic and a winning sense of humor that he never lost.Six days after graduating from Marianna High in 1946, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in occupied Japan. Rather than spend his leave in Tokyo, he and a friend became informal sponsors of a local orphanage, spending weekends with the children, bringing food, treats and even a cow to provide milk. While in Japan, he corresponded often with his sweetheart back in Marianna, Dorothy (Dot) Eubanks. They met in 5th grade and married upon his return from Japan in 1949. Bob completed his B.S and M.S.W. at Florida State. Bob was also known as a volunteer during his years in Raleigh where he served as President of the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship and championed early efforts to create affordable housing in the city with the Raleigh Inter Church Housing Corporation (RICH). An avid tennis player, he won the Fort Myers Businessmen's tournament in the early 1960s. He frequented live music events around Asheville and passed his love of music; especially jazz, bluegrass, and big band, to the next generation. In addition to raising four children, Bob and Dot welcomed several foreign students from NCSU into the family. They also hosted visiting social workers from around the globe. Upon retirement, Bob and Dot traveled in Southern Africa and Greece, returning home to wander North America for seven years in their RV. While on the road, they made many friends and became avid hikers. They settled in Waynesville, NC and Bob become a frequent leader and an organizer of the Haywood Hikers. He was a true ambassador for Western North Carolina. Many say their lives were changed after hiking and touring the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains with Bob. Summer "camp" at Bob and Dot's in Waynesville was a tradition loved by the grandchildren (and their parents). Bob and Dot later moved to Asheville and finally Weaverville to be near family. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son John, sister Rosalind Sledge, and brother Albert. He is survived by his wife, Dot, of Weaverville; son, Robert (Karen) of Concord, CA; daughter Dana, (Paul) of Alexander; daughter, Mary Logsdon (John) of Alexander; daughter-in-law, Cynthia of Weaverville; grandchildren Kady, Samantha, Jonathan, and Neal; and nieces, nephews and many friends who will dearly miss him, his wisdom and wit, and his smile. Although Bob was a Unitarian, he was not affiliated with organized religion in his later years, preferring to "coast on in." A memorial celebration will be held later this year. His ashes will be placed next to his father's grave in Marianna, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Housing Opportunities Emergency Home Repair Fund, Asheville, NC (mtnhousing.org), or a .
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019