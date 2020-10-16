1/1
Robert Waring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. "Bob" Waring, Jr.

November 9, 1947 - October 2, 2020

Holly Springs, NC

Robert Waring, 72, died on October 2. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Waring, Sr. and Nell Hammond Waring of Vicksburg, MS. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Hobbie (Matthew) of Eagle River, AK, two grandchildren, Penelope and Peter Hobbie, and three siblings: Polly Waring of New Orleans, LA, Bonnie Walker (Johnny) of Greenwood, MS, and Richard Waring (Karen) of Vicksburg, MS, as well as a large extended family. He will be missed by many, including his former wife and good friend Wendy Waring. To view the full obituary and leave condolences please visit www.wakefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved