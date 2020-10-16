Robert E. "Bob" Waring, Jr.
November 9, 1947 - October 2, 2020
Holly Springs, NC
Robert Waring, 72, died on October 2. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Waring, Sr. and Nell Hammond Waring of Vicksburg, MS. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Hobbie (Matthew) of Eagle River, AK, two grandchildren, Penelope and Peter Hobbie, and three siblings: Polly Waring of New Orleans, LA, Bonnie Walker (Johnny) of Greenwood, MS, and Richard Waring (Karen) of Vicksburg, MS, as well as a large extended family. He will be missed by many, including his former wife and good friend Wendy Waring. To view the full obituary and leave condolences please visit www.wakefuneral.com
.