Robert E. "Bob" Watson
May 22, 1933 - August 20, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Robert "Bob" Watson, 86, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after a period of declining health.
He was born to Ruth Vaughan Watson on May 22, 1933 in Kenly, NC. Bob graduated in 1952 from Roanoke Rapids High School excelling in music and earning All-State Orchestra Honors. Acknowledging his call to the ministry, Bob earned degrees at Mars Hill Junior College, Wake Forest College, and Southeastern Theological Seminary.
While at Wake Forest he meet his wife, Nancy Catherine Evans, and they were married in 1956. In Nancy, Bob found a life-long devoted partner that shared his focus on the importance of faith and family.
Bob's first pastorate began in 1957 at Hinson's Cross Roads Baptist Church in Fair Bluff, NC. Bob served as the pastor of other Baptist churches in eastern North Carolina including Williamson's Crossroads in Chadbourn, Carroll Memorial in Fayetteville, Long Branch in Lumberton, and Olive Chapel in Apex.
Bob moved into denominational service in 1970 to serve as the Director of Missions for the Florence Baptist Association in South Carolina. In 1972 he joined the Brotherhood Department (now Baptist Men) of the Baptist State Convention of NC. His responsibilities as Director of Royal Ambassadors included leading programs for children and youth as well as promoting missions as a guest preacher in churches across the state. In 1982 he assumed the role of Director of Church Extension supporting the start of new congregations in the state. Bob retired from the Convention in 1998.
During retirement, Bob cherished time with his family, sitting on the porch of the beach house watching the 'Blues' run at Holden Beach, and supporting his Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Bob and Nancy transitioned from their long time home in Cary to the Windsor Point Retirement Community in Fuquay-Varina in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Vaughan Spencer; his half-brother William "Bill" Spencer; and his special uncle Emory Vaughan and aunt Maggie Vaughan.
Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy Watson; his daughter, Cindy Watson (Steve) of Randleman, NC and his son, Greg Watson (Beth) of Hickory, NC. Four grandchildren, Kelly, Stephanie, Carah and Bailey Watson. He is also survived by his special cousin Lelia Vaughan. Bob cherished his extended family and his numerous nephews and nieces.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the care delivered by the staff of Windsor Point Retirement Community and the nursing assistants of CenterPeace Companion Services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Organ Renovation Fund or the Missions Assistance Fund of Greenwood Forest Baptist Church in Cary.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 pm for Rev. Watson on Sunday, August 25, at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church in Cary, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 23, 2019