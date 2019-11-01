|
Robert Whittington Sugg
Durham
Dr. Robert Whittington Sugg, 93, a retired dentist, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born July 15, 1926 in Durham to the late Avery Gordon Sugg and Cammie Whittington Sugg. In addition to his parents, Dr. Sugg was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Dezern Sugg and daughter, Dr. Deborah Anne Sugg.
After graduating from Durham High School, Bob, as he was known to family and friends, joined the US Navy in 1944 where he served as a Pharmacy Mate 2C until 1946. With an honorable discharge from the US Navy, he went on to attend Duke University where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated with an AB degree in 1949. He earned a DDS degree from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1955 where he was president of the senior class and Psi Omega dental fraternity, as well as a member of Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society.
In 1950, Bob married Dorothy with whom he enjoyed 60 wonderful years until she passed away in 2010. Along with his love for Dot, came a passion for golf they both shared. He was a member of the Hope Valley Country Club where he won the Men's Club Championship in 1963. His love of golf was most evident when he was on the course with his cherished "Crud" golfing buddies, and nothing brought him more joy than playing a round of golf with his beloved grandson, Justin.
During Dr. Sugg's career in dentistry, he served as president of several organizations including the NC Dental Society, Third District Dental Society, Durham/Orange County Dental Society, and NC State Board of Dental Examiners. He was a delegate for the American Dental Association and chairman for governmental affairs for the NC Dental Society, NC ADA Delegation, and ADA on Governmental Affairs. Dr. Sugg was also a member of the International College of Dentists, American College of Dentists, Pierre Fauchard Academy, Academy of Operative Dentistry, Dental Foundation Board of Trustees, and Luther Butler Study Group. In recognition of his dedication to dentistry, Dr. Sugg received the NC Dental Society Distinguished Service Award in 1995.
Dr. Sugg served the community as vice chairman of the Durham County Board of Health. He also served on the board of trustees for NC Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Governor Morehead School for the Blind. He was a life-long member of the Tobaccoland Kiwanis Club of Durham and Watts Street Baptist Church. After retiring from dentistry, Bob spent many hours operating King's Sandwich Shop with his son, Bobby.
Dr. Sugg is survived by his daughter, Patsy Berry and husband John; son, Bobby Sugg, Jr. and wife Marcia; grandson, Justin Alan Johnson and wife Jennifer; sister, Dorothy Sugg Lee; and many nieces and nephews.
During his final days, Dr. Sugg received excellent care from his wonderful caregivers including his daughter, Patsy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at Clements Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd at Watts Street Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Watts Street Baptist Church Love Feast and Memorial Gardens: 800 Watts St., Durham, NC 27701; or to the Governor Morehead School for the Blind: 301 Ashe Ave., Raleigh, NC 27606.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. In Durham.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 1, 2019