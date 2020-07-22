Robert Lee Wilkerson Sr.



September 5, 1935 – July 6, 2020



Angier



Robert L. Wilkerson Sr., 84, formerly of Laurel, Maryland, passed away Monday, July 6th after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Robert also fought a 10-year battle against glaucoma, blindness, and macular degeneration.



He was born September 5, 1935 to John Herbert Wilkerson and Mona Winnie Sisk Wilkerson in Scaggsville, Maryland.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his 15 siblings, and wife, Katherine Teresa Duvall Wilkerson.



In 1954, at the age of 19, Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served as an aircraft mechanic until his discharge in October 1957. After leaving the service, he accepted a position as a painter at John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. Robert applied his spray-painting expertise to programs like the Low Energy Charged Particle Instrument, the Trident II Missile, and the Galileo spacecraft. He was promoted to leadership in the paint shop before retiring from on September 2, 2002, after 40 years of service.



In 1999, Robert moved to Smithfield, NC to begin a new life of retirement.



He leaves behind fiancée' Wincer Adams Best (Pete); son, Robert Lee Wilkerson, Jr.; daughter, Patricia Milwicz; and granddaughter, Michelle Milwicz (Matthew Gale), all whom live in Maryland. He is also remembered by many stepchildren, step-grandchidren, step-great-grandchildren, and friends.



Robert's real passion was music. He was a huge fan of bluegrass music and purchased his first banjo in 1954 while stationed in Amarillo, Texas. Over 66 years as a 5-string banjo player, Robert gained the nickname of "Banjo Bob". He became a member of Jack Fincham and "The Dixie Grass Band " in 1974. He also played many years with "The Leon Morris Bluegrass Band" and the "Blue Ridge Ramblers". Shortly after moving to NC, he joined the Chuck Schutte band "Boys from Carolina" where he was a member until early 2016.



Robert had a huge heart, loved other people, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to others.



Due to Covid-19, the family plans to hold a "Celebration of Life" once it is safe to do so. Please send your contact information to wincerjean@gmail.com to receive updates on the event.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the "Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (IPF)" or "Amedisys Hospice Foundation" at 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 in Robert's Memory. Acknowledgements should be sent to wincerjean@gmail.com.



