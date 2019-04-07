Home

Robert William Kempen, 79 of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at White Stone Retirement Community.

Born April 23, 1939, in Queens, New York, he was the son of the late Norbit Kempen and the late Helen Flynn Kempen Caputo. Bob graduated from Villanova University and the University of Kansas and was a US Army veteran. Bob was a self-taught sailor and instilled a love of sailing in his two daughters. He retired from AT&T with more than thirty years of service, and following retirement, he traveled the continental United States in his RV. His goal each day was to make at least one person smile.

He is remembered with love by his daughters Jeanne Lohr (husband Chris) of Colfax and Joanne Studders (husband John) of Raleigh; his former wife, Mary Kempen of New Jersey; his sisters Maggie Mascia (husband Fred) of New York and Kathy Rack (husband Jerry), of Pennsylvania; and grandchildren Madison Lohr and Noah Lohr.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to SPCA of the Triad, Greensboro, NC.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com

Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 7, 2019
