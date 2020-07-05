1/
Robert Witman
Robert James Witman

Raleigh

Robert James Witman passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Robert is survived by his partner, Judy Witman; children: Denise Witman (Peyman Tadayoni), Clayton Witman (Priscilla), Lisa Witman Meerdink (Cori); grandchildren: Jordan Maloney, Juliet Maloney, Melanie Witman & Lilly Witman; and sister, Dorothy Ann Givler. He is predeceased by his parents, James Fredrick & Marie Catherine Witman. Interment at the Green Burial section of Pine Forest Memorial Gardens, Wake Forest, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information and condolences: RFHR.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
