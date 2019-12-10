|
Robert (Bob) Payton Wofford
March 30, 1949 - August 27, 2019
Garner
Robert (Bob) Payton Wofford, age 70, of Garner, North Carolina passed away August 27th, 2019.
He was born in Raleigh, North Carolina & graduated from Broughton High School.
He was married to Brenda Cantor Wofford.
He worked for Southern Bell & was associated with CWA & the CLU.
He was a Veteran of the U.S Marines.
He was survived by his wife, Brenda Cantor Wofford, two sons, Bobby & Erik Wofford, two daughters, Becky Wofford & Alecia Philyaw & numerous Grandchildren.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 10, 2019