Robert Young Posey
Danville, VA
Robert Young Posey, of 1111 Main Street, Danville, VA, passed away on September 13, 2020.
Mr. Posey was a native of Asheville, NC and a longtime resident of Raleigh, NC and Danville, VA. He was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany while serving in the US Army from 1953-1955, and later attended Mars Hill College in NC.
He made a career for 31 years with the NC Department of Transportation as a cartographer and was instrumental in developing the mapping system of North Carolina highways. He also held office in the State Employees Association of North Carolina for much of that time.
He was an avid automobile enthusiast, a master craftsman of many skills, and enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe, Egypt, and Africa.
He was predeceased by his parents, a sister and a brother, and his wife of 38 years, Joan Parker Posey. He is survived by 2 daughters, Linda P. Worsley of Chatham, VA and Karen S. Posey of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
A private service will be held in Asheville, NC.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Posey family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
