1/
Robert Y. Posey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Young Posey

Danville, VA

Robert Young Posey, of 1111 Main Street, Danville, VA, passed away on September 13, 2020.

Mr. Posey was a native of Asheville, NC and a longtime resident of Raleigh, NC and Danville, VA. He was stationed in Nuremberg, Germany while serving in the US Army from 1953-1955, and later attended Mars Hill College in NC.

He made a career for 31 years with the NC Department of Transportation as a cartographer and was instrumental in developing the mapping system of North Carolina highways. He also held office in the State Employees Association of North Carolina for much of that time.

He was an avid automobile enthusiast, a master craftsman of many skills, and enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe, Egypt, and Africa.

He was predeceased by his parents, a sister and a brother, and his wife of 38 years, Joan Parker Posey. He is survived by 2 daughters, Linda P. Worsley of Chatham, VA and Karen S. Posey of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

A private service will be held in Asheville, NC.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the Posey family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 793-1211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved