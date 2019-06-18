Roberta Parks



December 6, 1956 - May 5, 2019



Raleigh



Roberta Parks, 62, of Raleigh passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Durham.



Memorial Services will be held at McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton on June 29 at 4:00pm.



Roberta was born in Kansas City, KS to Donald and Judith Dressler on December 6, 1956. She graduated from Turner High School in Kansas City. Roberta married Geoff parks on June 16, 1995 in Olathe, KS.



Roberta worked for the News & Observer from July 2013 to May 2019.



Roberta is preceded in death by her husband Geoff Parks, parents Don and Judy Dressler, siblings Terry Dressler, Kevin Dressler, Diana Ouderkirk, and her son Kyle Smith.



Roberta is survived by her daughter Stephanie Siemers, CA, son, Doug Smith, LA, daughter Melissa Thompkins, NC, sister Shelley Dressler, OK, her grandchildren Chloe and Madelyn, CA, Mackenzie, Mackaylie, and Madison, KS, Abbigail, LA, Austin, Jaydon, and Kylie, NC, and 4 great grandchildren, KS.



Roberta Parks will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, especially her children and grandchildren. Published in The News & Observer from June 18 to June 22, 2019