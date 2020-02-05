|
Roberta Collins Woolard
December 28, 1925 - February 1, 2020
Angier
Roberta Collins Woolard, 94, passed away on Sunday at Oak Hill Nursing Center. A native of Harnett County, she was the daughter of the late Furman and Bertha Walton Collins.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Angier. The family will receive friends from 10:45 – 11:45 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Angier Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Woolard is survived by her sons, Ken Howard of Fuquay-Varina, Rudy Howard and his wife, Nan of Wilmington; grandchildren, Melanie Ernst and husband, Buck, Felecia Hipp and husband, Greg, Frank Howard, Lane Howard; great-grandchildren, Lauden Ernst, Rylee Ernst, Kolby Medlin, Wyatt Medlin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Woolard; son, Graham Franklin Howard, Jr.; brothers, Dr. Tom Collins and Joe Collins; sisters, Roena Honeycutt, Dottie Earp, and Shirley VanStavern.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 400 Oberlin Rd., Room 220, Raleigh, NC 27605.
Condolences to the family may be made at bryanleefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2020