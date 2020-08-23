Robin Cormany

Robin Bauer Cormany
November 22, 1943 - August 11, 2020
Raleigh
It is with great sadness that the family of Robin Bauer Cormany announces her passing on August 11. Robin was born November 22, 1943 to Dr. Vernon Leroy Bauer and Sara Louise Hardy Bauer in Hemingway, SC.
Robin was on staff with the marketplace ministry of Campus Crusade for Christ for which her husband Denton Cormany (deceased) was Raleigh City Director for many years. Their marriage took place in 1965 at Hemingway, SC and they went on to spend 53 happy years together. In 1977 they joined Campus Crusade through which they joined a ministry team in Orlando, FL. In 1991 they relocated to Raleigh, NC where Denton eventually became Director, which brought with it the opportunity to lead groups of men and women to present Christ and develop spiritual leaders regionally, nationally and internationally. Robin's own focus in ministry was on one-to-one counseling and small study groups; she had a special empathy for the needs of young wives and mothers.
A quiet person by nature, Robin was always ready to nurture and support people in need, her friends and her family. She was a deeply devoted and loving mother and sister. Her extraordinary kindness and generosity were witnessed by all who were close to her. She was an avid amateur painter and an ingenious and imaginative homemaker, and her loves of art and music were duly passed down to her two children, both of whom took up careers in the arts.
She is survived by her two children, a son, concert pianist and composer Clinton Cormany of London, UK, and a daughter, graphic designer and artist Claire Cormany of Birmingham, AL; brother, Rev. Vernon Bauer of Columbia, SC; sister, Pamela Bauer Radcliffe of Florence, SC; sister, Paula Bauer Wyse of Anderson, SC; and brother Dr. Rudy Bauer of Baton Rouge, LA.
