1/
Robin Cormany
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Bauer Cormany

November 22, 1943 - August 11, 2020

Raleigh

It is with great sadness that the family of Robin Bauer Cormany announces her passing on August 11. Robin was born November 22, 1943 to Dr. Vernon Leroy Bauer and Sara Louise Hardy Bauer in Hemingway, SC.

Robin was on staff with the marketplace ministry of Campus Crusade for Christ for which her husband Denton Cormany (deceased) was Raleigh City Director for many years. Their marriage took place in 1965 at Hemingway, SC and they went on to spend 53 happy years together. In 1977 they joined Campus Crusade through which they joined a ministry team in Orlando, FL. In 1991 they relocated to Raleigh, NC where Denton eventually became Director, which brought with it the opportunity to lead groups of men and women to present Christ and develop spiritual leaders regionally, nationally and internationally. Robin's own focus in ministry was on one-to-one counseling and small study groups; she had a special empathy for the needs of young wives and mothers.

A quiet person by nature, Robin was always ready to nurture and support people in need, her friends and her family. She was a deeply devoted and loving mother and sister. Her extraordinary kindness and generosity were witnessed by all who were close to her. She was an avid amateur painter and an ingenious and imaginative homemaker, and her loves of art and music were duly passed down to her two children, both of whom took up careers in the arts.

She is survived by her two children, a son, concert pianist and composer Clinton Cormany of London, UK, and a daughter, graphic designer and artist Claire Cormany of Birmingham, AL; brother, Rev. Vernon Bauer of Columbia, SC; sister, Pamela Bauer Radcliffe of Florence, SC; sister, Paula Bauer Wyse of Anderson, SC; and brother Dr. Rudy Bauer of Baton Rouge, LA.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.BrownWynneFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
9198766900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved