Robin N. Hawley



November 3, 1960 - October 1, 2020



Raleigh



Robin N. Hawley, 59, passed away on Thursday at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Born in Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Nance and Mable H. Nance. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Robin is survived by her husband, Jerry D. Hawley; children, Adam Elliott, Shannon Milligan, Joshua Hawley, Brian Adams and wife, Angie; eleven grandchildren; sisters, Sandy N. Penny, Brenda N. Pleasant; brother, Robert L. Nance, Jr. and wife, Jackie. In addition to her parents, Robin was preceded in death by her sister, Sherry N. Como; brother, Jerry O. Nance; brother-in-law, Charles Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Jerry Hawley, 924 Ranch Farm Rd. Raleigh NC 27603 to assist the family with Robin's funeral expenses.



