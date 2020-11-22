Rochelle Chambers

February 26, 1932 - November 13, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Rochelle Stallings Chambers, 88 passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 at Brighton Gardens assisted living.

Rochelle was born February 26, 1932 in Nash county, daughter of the late George and Hazel Stallings.

She retired after more than 40 years of service for the State of North Carolina- DMV. She was recognized for her work by former governor Jim Hunt as a recipient of the Long Leaf Pine award.

Rochelle is survived by her brother Ray Stallings, her nephew Greg Stallings and her niece Tracy Whitaker.

She enjoyed music, walking at the mall and spending time with her family and special friend Dewey Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Paul's Christian Church 3331 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27612.





