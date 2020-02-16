Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
4301 Louisburg Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
4301 Louisburg Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rockey Hester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rockey Hester III


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rockey Hester III Obituary
Rockey A. Hester III

Raleigh

Rockey A. Hester III, 83, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving and caring family. He was born February 5, 1937 in Wake County to the late Rockey A. Hester, Jr. and Lenora Blanchard Hester. Rockey retired from the US Postal Service in 1992 as Postmaster of the Knightdale Post Office.

Funeral service 2:30 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:30 pm in the church parlor and other times at the home.

Rockey is survived by his children: Charlene H. Strickland (Larry) of Raleigh, Melissa F. Hester (Gene) of Princeton, Nancy H. Blanton (Scott) of Charleston, SC, Rockey A. Hester IV (Leslie) of Louisburg; grandchildren: Justin Strickland, Daniel Story (Julie), Allen Story (Meredith), Rockey A. "Quint" Hester V, Emma Hester; sister, Jean H. Wood (Gerald); and his four legged companion, Phoebe.

In addition to his parents, Rockey was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Usher Hester on June 27, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank Transitions LifeCare and Barbara Gibbs for the care shown to Rockey during his final days.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rockey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -