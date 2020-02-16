|
|
Rockey A. Hester III
Raleigh
Rockey A. Hester III, 83, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving and caring family. He was born February 5, 1937 in Wake County to the late Rockey A. Hester, Jr. and Lenora Blanchard Hester. Rockey retired from the US Postal Service in 1992 as Postmaster of the Knightdale Post Office.
Funeral service 2:30 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:30 pm in the church parlor and other times at the home.
Rockey is survived by his children: Charlene H. Strickland (Larry) of Raleigh, Melissa F. Hester (Gene) of Princeton, Nancy H. Blanton (Scott) of Charleston, SC, Rockey A. Hester IV (Leslie) of Louisburg; grandchildren: Justin Strickland, Daniel Story (Julie), Allen Story (Meredith), Rockey A. "Quint" Hester V, Emma Hester; sister, Jean H. Wood (Gerald); and his four legged companion, Phoebe.
In addition to his parents, Rockey was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Usher Hester on June 27, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank Transitions LifeCare and Barbara Gibbs for the care shown to Rockey during his final days.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020