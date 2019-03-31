Home

City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:30 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
Rodney Lee Broadbelt

June 26,1933 - March 23,2019

Apex

Rodney "Rod" Broadbelt, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend went to be with his Lord and Savior March 23, 2019 after fighting a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. The loves of his life were simple: his relationship with his God, spending time with friends and family, volunteering, gardening, hiking, windsurfing, rollerblading, camping, and faithfully working out at the gym. Everything Rodney did, he did with passion. His enthusiastic approach to life was contagious and the impact he had on others was profound and lasting. His fierce devotion to his wife was evident to all. Born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, he proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After graduating from Villanova University, he had a long career in sales. He leaves behind: beloved wife of 66 years, Dorothy Broadbelt; daughter, Cheryl Brewer and husband, Tony; son, Jeff Broadbelt and wife, Nancy; and 5 grandchildren: Hannah Brewer and fiancé Scott Holder, Caitlyn Brewer, Mark Brewer, Kelly Broadbelt, Madison Broadbelt, and a soon to be great-granddaughter, Riley Holder. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 1111 W. Chatham St., Cary, NC on April 12th at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Durham Rescue Mission or The Umstead Coalition.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
