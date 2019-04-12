|
Rodney C. Hodges
September 24, 1949 - April 8, 2019
Raleigh
Rodney C. Hodges passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the age of 69. He leaves behind his wife, Rosalina, of 47 years; sons, Ronald (Sylvia) and Michael (Amber); grandchildren, Seth, Isaiah, Jasmine, Anabel, and Caleb; his mother, Polly; his sisters and their husbands, Faye (Jim), Beverly (Jerry), and Ann (Jeff); and several nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his father, Alonza Ted Hodges.
Services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, North Carolina. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. The burial will take place at Historic Oakwood Cemetery, 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina, immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rodney's honor with the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502 or https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/ Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2019